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    • Compact and foldable solution Compact and foldable solution Compact and foldable solution
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      3000 Series Handheld Steamer

      STH3000/20

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Compact and foldable solution

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

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      3000 Series Handheld Steamer

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      Compact and foldable solution

      Easy de-wrinkling at home and on-the-go

      • Compact and foldable
      • Ready to use in ˜30 seconds
      • 1000W, up to 20g/min
      • No ironing board needed
      Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

      Compact and foldable steamer, easy to use and store

      Our handheld steamer 3000 Series is designed to be light, compact and foldable for easy usage and storage to re-assure fresh outfits anytime, anywhere. It is your ideal companion for easy and quick touch-up at home or on the go.

      Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

      Ready to use in only as little as 30 seconds

      Ready to start steaming in just 30 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. No waiting, no hassle.

      1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

      1000W with up to 20g/min continuous steam rate

      Our handheld steamer delivers up to 20g/min continuous steam, thanks to its 1000W. For quick and convenient steaming.

      No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

      No ironing board needed! Save time and hassle!

      Hassle-free steaming. Save time when you are in a rush, no need to set up the ironing board.

      100ml detachable water tank up for easy refill

      100ml detachable water tank up for easy refill

      Handheld steamer 3000 Series comes with a 100ml detachable water tank to steam up to a full outfit without the need to refill. You can easily detach the water tank of your steamer and refill it under the sink.

      Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*

      Steam kills 99.9% of bacteria*

      Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills 99.9% of bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.

      Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

      Refresh garments, remove odors, wash less

      The hot steam of our handheld steamer 3000 Series refreshes your delicate clothes in an instant removing odors. Wash less, iron less, save energy and you will prolong the lifespan of your garments!

      Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

      Safe on all ironable fabrics no burns guaranteed!

      Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Product type
        Handheld Steamer
        Heat up time
        30 seconds
        Steam plate
        Plastic
        Variable steam levels
        1 setting
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        No burns guaranteed
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Cord length
        2 m
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Foldable
        Yes
        Ready to use
        Light indicator
        Water tank
        100 ml
        Steam light indicator
        Yes
        On/Off switch
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1000 W
        Continuous steam rate
        20 g/min
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz
        Voltage
        220 V

      • Design

        Color
        Reno Blue

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        20.5 cm
        Product Width
        9.5 cm
        Product Height
        17 cm
        Product Weight
        630 g
        Package Length
        22 cm
        Package Width
        10 cm
        Package Height
        12 cm
        Package Weight
        761 g

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      • Tested 10 seconds stationary by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus. ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231.

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