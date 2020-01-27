Search terms
Our new motion sensor knows exactly when the iron is moving on your clothes, and delivers powerful steam automatically. Relax and enjoy effortless ironing, while the iron does the steaming for you.
Our advanced motion sensor recognizes movements in any direction, so you can also effortless steam and refresh dresses, jackets and curtains vertically.
With OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.
Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.
Your Philips Steam Generator should be placed on a suitable ironing board. When you try to place your Philips Steam Generator on your regular steam iron board, you may find that it is not suitable as it does not have the proper side tray for your steam generator’s base.
In this situation, we recommend the following options:
As your Philips Steam Generator is equipped with OptimalTemp technology, then it is ok for it to stay on the board all the time. It will not damage the ironing board cover.
Your Philips steam generator iron or garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.
Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your Philips steam generator iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too).
Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your Philips Steam Generator.
Whether you can refill your Philips steam generator's water tank during use depends on the series. Read more about this here.
Refilling the tank during use
You can refill your Philips steam generator's tank any time, even during ironing, except for the following series:
PSG8030/25
PSG7130/20
GC7920/20
