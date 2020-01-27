Search terms

    Philips PerfectCare 8000 series

    Steam generators

    Free up your time for the things that matter

    Philips PerfectCare 8000 Series Steam Generator with automatic steam

    PSG8030/25

    Philips steam generators, 8000 series

    Intelligent automatic steam for effortless ironing

    Automatic vertical steam to steam and refresh garments

    OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed*

    Powerful steam for the most stubborn creases 

    PerfectCare 8000 Series

    Finish in no time

    New speed mode automatically adapts the steam amount to your ironing speed so your ironing is done faster.
    Intelligent automatic steam

     

    Our new motion sensor knows exactly when the iron is moving on your clothes, and delivers powerful steam automatically. Relax and enjoy effortless ironing, while the iron does the steaming for you.

    Steam and refresh garments with automatic vertical steam

     

    Our advanced motion sensor recognizes movements in any direction, so you can also effortless steam and refresh dresses, jackets and curtains vertically.

    OptimalTEMP technology, no burns guaranteed

     

    With OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can safely leave it resting on your clothes or ironing board.

    Powerful steam for the most stubborn creases

     

    Strong, continuous steam for effective crease removal of even the most stubborn creases on the thickest fabrics.

    Philips PerfectCare 8000 series
    PerfectCare 8000 Series offers effortless ironing with our new sensor technology. It allows vertical and horizontal ironing with automatic steam. No temperature setting is required and no burns guaranteed on all ironable fabrics.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How can I fit my Philips Steam Generator on my ironing board?


    Your Philips Steam Generator should be placed on a suitable ironing board. When you try to place your Philips Steam Generator on your regular steam iron board, you may find that it is not suitable as it does not have the proper side tray for your steam generator’s base.

     

    In this situation, we recommend the following options:

     

    • Change to an ironing board suitable for a steam generator
    • Place your steam generator’s base on the side of the board, not on the side tray
    • Place your steam generator’s base on the floor or on a table.

     
    Can my Philips Steam Generator stay on the board during intervals?

     

    As your Philips Steam Generator is equipped with OptimalTemp technology, then it is ok for it to stay on the board all the time. It will not damage the ironing board cover.

     
    What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Generator?

     

    Your Philips steam generator iron or garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.

     

    Therefore, to prolong the lifespan of your Philips steam generator iron or steamer it is recommended to use distilled or demineralised water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too).

     

    Please do not use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your Philips Steam Generator.
    Can I fill the tank of my Philips Steam Generator during use?

     

    Whether you can refill your Philips steam generator's water tank during use depends on the series. Read more about this here.

     

    Refilling the tank during use

    You can refill your Philips steam generator's tank any time, even during ironing, except for the following series:

     

    • GC6300
    • GC6400
    • GC6500
    • PSG9000
       

    Looking for a different Philips steam generator?

    Compare and find your steam generator
    Explore all steam generators

