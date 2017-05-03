Using the right type of water will help prolong your Philips steam generator’s lifespan. Your Philips steam generator has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.

We recommend using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too) for all Philips steam generators: it prevents limestone build up in the appliance. Please never use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your garment steamer.