It is very easy to find the name if your steam generator iron. Just look at the right or left side of your steam generator iron. The name of your product is written there such as PerfectCare Elite, PerfectCare Performer etc.
Over time, steam generators can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify, if not cleaned away. Regular descaling prevents problems such as white/brown stains on your clothes, brown water and leaking. Cleaning your iron regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your steam generators.
Remove the knob. Let the water and scale particles flow out.
* Warning: If you are performing decalc after ironing or when the steam generator is hot/heated up, unplug the steam generator and let it cool down for two hours first.
Note: Be mindful on the heavy weight of the appliance when you tilt it.
Note: Be mindful on the heavy weight of the appliance when you tilt it.
조절기를 분리합니다. 물과 석회질 입자가 흘러나오게 둡니다.
If you do not use the EASY DE-CALC function regularly and/or experience white/brown flakes coming out form the iron, descale the soleplate by following the procedure below.
NOTE: For some models, the calc-clean button is in front of the iron handle.
Using the right type of water will help prolong your Philips steam generator’s lifespan. Your Philips steam generator has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur. We recommend using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too) for all Philips steam generators: it prevents limestone build up in the appliance. Please never use perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your garment steamer.
No, when the descaling light is blinking, your steam generator iron will stop steaming. You need to complete the full descaling routine before the steam generator is ready to use again.
It might happen that the descaling routing is not fully completed and so the reset was not done successfully. (Smart Calc Clean function) If the issue remains or you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care
Conduct the descaling activity again and ensure the process is completed. When the descaling routine is completed, your iron will reset and the descaling light will switch off automatically. (Easy De-Calc function)
When there are still white flakes or brown stains on your garment after descaling the iron, we recommend repeating the descaling routine: by doing this, you will be rinsing your iron again and all calc residues will be flushed out of it.
After you finish the descaling routine and start ironing again, you might still experience water coming out of the soleplate and no (or low) steaming. This happens if your iron still contains water from the descaling routine. To solve this and remove the water from the system, please press the steam button continuously for at least 30 seconds: You will hear a pumping sound, and once all water is removed you will notice steam being generated.
When you are always using demineralized water, there will be no limestone built up in your steam generator. However, in some steam generator irons the descaling light will blink based on the time that the appliance has been used. In this case, please complete the descaling routine in order to use the appliance again.
