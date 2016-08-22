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    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
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      Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

      SH90/60

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $89.95

      Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

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      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • V-Track Precision Blades PRO
      • Fits S9000 (S9xxx)
      • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx
      • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx
      Replacement heads for Shaver series 9000

      Replacement heads for Shaver series 9000

      SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.

      Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

      Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

      Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

      Easy to replace heads

      Easy to replace heads

      1. Pull the shaving head holder off. 2. Replace the shavings heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
        • Shaver series 8000 (S8xxx)
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      • Accessories

        Included in pack
        Retaining ring holder
      Badge-D2C

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