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SH90/60
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.
1. Pull the shaving head holder off. 2. Replace the shavings heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.
After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.
To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
Shaving heads
Accessories
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