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    • Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass
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      Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S9211/26

      Perfection in every pass

      The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $449.00

      Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Perfection in every pass

      Philips’ no.1 on 1-3 day beards

      • V-Track blade system PRO
      • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
      • SmartClean System Plus
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

      Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

      Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

      Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

      At the touch of a button SmartClean PLUS cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver, so it’ll perform at its best every day.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly Precision Trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

      Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level battery and travel lock indicators - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator

      50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

      50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

      Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get 50 minutes of running time, or do a quick charge for one full shave. All 9000 Series Shavers contain a powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. They are designed to operate only in cordless mode, to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even under the shower.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      With 2 year guarantee

      With 2 year guarantee

      We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our 9000 Series Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        SmartClean PLUS
        • Cleans
        • Dries
        • Charges
        • Lubricates
        • Cleaning cartridge (included)

      • Software

        Software update
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        50 min / 17 shaves
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge for 1 shave
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Ceres

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH90
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        V-Track blade system PRO
        SkinComfort
        AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Contour following
        8-direction ContourDetectHeads

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Display
        • 3 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Cleaning indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock indicator

      What's in the box?

      Packaging Photograph

      Other items in the box

      • Luxurious pouch
      • SmartClean Plus
      • Cleaning cartridge
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
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