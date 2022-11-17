2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.
V-Track Precision Blades
8-direction ContourDetectHeads
SmartClean System Plus
SmartClick beard styler
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.
Awards
4.2
of 5
1317
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Happy Phillips User
17/11/2022
Australia
Verified buyer
Count down battery time is excellent
Count down battery time is excellent, I often travel so I know if its going to last the trip. ease of use is excellent. I thing it cuts closer than a blade. had a few issues at the beginning with the blades but Phillips customer service was excellent and sorted my issue promptly. this unit replaced my previous unit and is just as good. I have almost always had Phillips shavers (tried a few others over the years) but always returned to Phillips and would not look at anything else now.
Pros
Closeness of shave, Battery and ease of use.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/41 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-11-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/41 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-11-17
Engine 47
03/12/2021
Australia
Verified buyer
Quality of Shave
Best shave I have had in a long time. Far superior to my last Phillips shaver
Pros
Easy to clean. Very smooth close shave.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/41 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-11-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9711/41 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-11-03
Manixaus
21/11/2020
Australia
Verified buyer
Great shave
The shave is great. As close as a blade without the cuts! I got this shaver after getting cut several times with a blade. The cleaning tool is also pretty good.
Pros
Close shave
Cons
None so far
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9531/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-10-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9531/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-10-20
Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch