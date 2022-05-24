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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000Wet and dry electric shaver

S9211/12

4.2

| (1114) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

1 award

Perfection in every pass

The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.

See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Philips’ no.1 on 1-3 day beards

Perfection in every pass

  • V-Track blade system PRO

  • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

1114

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

24/05/2022

Australia

Australia

This is the best shaver

I have used many shavers in 60 years this is the best Try it

Pros

Cleaner/lube so easy , Skin IQ works so great

Cons

Can't find any

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-04-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-04-24

02/12/2021

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great features

So quick to use. Smooth and so quiet. The only problem is opening up to clean. Very difficult

Pros

Quick, close shave, quiet

Cons

Hard to open up to clean blades

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-11-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2020-11-01

02/08/2021

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

It shaves well

works as expected of a new shaver. Good battery life

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-07-02

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver

Date of Use 2021-07-02

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor