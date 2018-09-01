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- Cleaning cartridge
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S9531/26
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.See all benefits
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Wet and dry electric shaver
Total
recurring payment
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
At the touch of a button SmartClean PLUS cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver, so it’ll perform at its best every day.
You can easily see how much power is left with the 5-level LED display. Your Philips close shaver will not only tell you when it's time to charge, it has indicators for locking, cleaning and replacing the head.
Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get 50 minutes of running time, or do a quick charge for one full shave. All 9000 Series Shavers contain a powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. They are designed to operate only in cordless mode, to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even under the shower.
Click on our skin-friendly Precision Trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.
Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.
We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our 9000 Series Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.
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