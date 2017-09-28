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    • Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness
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      Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      SW9700/67

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness

      Embrace the force of V-Track PRO to overpower even longer hair. Our V-Track PRO - 72 self- sharpening V-shaped blades cut hair with less pulling even on a 3-day stubble.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $499.00

      Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Perfect shave, exceptional comfort and closeness

      Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

      • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
      • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
      • Personal comfort settings
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

      V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

      Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position on a 3-day stubble, even flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      72 self-sharpening blades. 151000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

      Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

      Personalize your shave by choosing between three settings

      Choose between 3 modes to customize your shave: Sensitive – for a gentle, yet thorough shave. Normal – for a thorough, everyday shave. Fast – for a quick shave that saves you time.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

      60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

      You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      1-hour charging time

      1-hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer

      • Software

        Software update
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60 min / 20 shaves
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Star Wars Dark Side

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH90
        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        Shaving system
        • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
        • 72 self-sharpening blades
        SkinComfort
        • SkinProtection System
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Personal Comfort Settings
        Sensitive-Normal-Fast settings

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Luxurious pouch
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Badge-D2C

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      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • Cut 30% closer in less strokes - vs. Philips predecessor
      • Cuts up to 20% more hair - vs. Philips predecessor

      Payment

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      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

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