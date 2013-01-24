Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Shaver series 9000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    S9161/31
    Overall rating / 5
    5 Awards
    • Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass Perfection in every pass
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      S9161/31
      Overall rating / 5
      5 Awards

      Perfection in every pass

      The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $469.00
      Find similar products

      Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Perfection in every pass

      The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results. See all benefits

      Perfection in every pass

      The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $469.00
      Find similar products

      Shaver series 9000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      Perfection in every pass

      The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all series-shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Shaver series 9000

        Shaver series 9000

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Perfection in every pass

        Cuts up to 20% more hair* in a single pass

        • V-Track Precision Blades
        • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads
        • SmartClean System Plus
        • SmartClick beard styler
        Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

        Blades perfectly guide hairs into position for a close shave

        Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

        Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

        Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

        Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

        Keep your shaver like new with SmartClean

        At the touch of a button SmartClean PLUS cleans, lubricates, dries and charges your shaver, so it’ll perform at its best every day.

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Click-on beard styler with 5 length settings

        Change your look with the SmartClick Beard Styler attachment. Choose from 5 length settings to create anything from a perfect stubble look to a short, neatly trimmed beard. Rounded tips and combs are designed to prevent skin irritation.

        Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

        Intuitive icons make the functions easy to use

        The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level battery and travel lock indicators - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator

        50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        50 minutes cordless shaving after a one-hour charge

        Our advanced charging system gives you two convenient options: charge for one hour and you’ll get 50 minutes of running time, or do a quick charge for one full shave. All 9000 Series Shavers contain a powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. They are designed to operate only in cordless mode, to ensure you’ll always be safe when shaving with water, even under the shower.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        With 2 year guarantee

        With 2 year guarantee

        We back this Philips shaver with a 2-year guarantee. Our 9000 Series Shavers are designed for performance and durability, promising you an extremely close shave time after time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • V-Track Precision Blade System
          • Super Lift & Cut Action
          Contour following
          8-direction ContourDetectHeads
          SkinComfort
          AquaTec Wet & Dry

        • Accessories

          SmartClean PLUS
          • Cleans
          • Dries
          • Charges
          • Lubricates
          • Cleaning cartridge (included)
          SmartClick
          Beard styler
          Pouch
          Travel pouch

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • 3 level battery indicator
          • Cleaning indicator
          • Battery low indicator
          • Replace shaving heads indicator
          • Travel lock indicator
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Design

          Color
          Danio Silver
          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Run time
          50 min / 17 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          9  W
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH90

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • SmartClean Plus
        • Cleaning cartridge
        • SmartClick beard styler
        • Luxurious pouch

        Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order