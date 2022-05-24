2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.
V-Track Precision Blades
8-direction ContourDetectHeads
SmartClean System Plus
SmartClick precision trimmer
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Awards
4.2
of 5
1114
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Bigg Russ
24/05/2022
Australia
This is the best shaver
I have used many shavers in 60 years this is the best Try it
Pros
Cleaner/lube so easy , Skin IQ works so great
Cons
Can't find any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-04-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-04-24
Sainter
02/12/2021
Australia
Verified buyer
Great features
So quick to use. Smooth and so quiet. The only problem is opening up to clean. Very difficult
Pros
Quick, close shave, quiet
Cons
Hard to open up to clean blades
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-11-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2020-11-01
Notapoly
02/08/2021
Australia
Verified buyer
It shaves well
works as expected of a new shaver. Good battery life
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-07-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/12 Wet and dry electric shaver
Date of Use 2021-07-02
Cuts up to 20% more hair - versus SensoTouch