    Shaver series 7000

    Wet and dry electric shaver

    SW7700/67
    Protective shave, minimum skin irritation
      Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      SW7700/67
      Protective shave, minimum skin irritation

      Master the force of V-Track PRO to combat even longer hair. Our V-Track PRO - 72 self- sharpening V-shaped blades cut hair with less pulling even on a 3-day stubble.

        Shaver series 7000

        Shaver series 7000

        Wet and dry electric shaver

        Protective shave, minimum skin irritation

        Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

        • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
        • 5-direction Flex Heads
        • SkinGlide rings
        • SmartClick precision trimmer
        V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

        V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

        Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position on a 3-day stubble, even flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

        72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

        72 self-sharpening blades. 151000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

        Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

        5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

        Our shaver heads flex easily in 5 directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimized.

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

        Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

        60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

        60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

        You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

        1-hour charging time

        1-hour charging time

        Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

        Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

        Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

        All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
          • 72 self-sharpening blades
          SkinComfort
          • SkinGlide Rings
          • SkinProtection System
          • AquaTec Wet & Dry
          Contour following
          5-direction DynamicFlex Heads

        • Ease of use

          Wet & Dry
          Wet and dry use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Operation
          • Cordless use
          • Unplug before use

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Travel pouch
          SmartClick
          Precision trimmer

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic grip & handling
          Color
          Star Wars Light Side

        • Power

          Run time
          60 min / 20 shaves
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Stand-by power
          0.1  W
          Max power consumption
          9  W

        • Service

          Replacement head
          Replace every 2 yrs with SH70
          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Software

          Software update
          Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Luxurious pouch
        • SmartClick precision trimmer

              • Cut 30% closer in less strokes - vs. Philips predecessor

