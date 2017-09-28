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    • Protective shave, minimum skin irritation Protective shave, minimum skin irritation Protective shave, minimum skin irritation
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      Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

      SW7700/67

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Protective shave, minimum skin irritation

      Master the force of V-Track PRO to combat even longer hair. Our V-Track PRO - 72 self- sharpening V-shaped blades cut hair with less pulling even on a 3-day stubble.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $399.00

      Shaver series 7000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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      Protective shave, minimum skin irritation

      Feel the force of V-Track Pro!

      • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
      • 5-direction Flex Heads
      • SkinGlide rings
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

      V-track Precision PRO for our best shave on a 3-day stubble

      Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position on a 3-day stubble, even flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      72 rotating blades capture and cut hair from all angles

      72 self-sharpening blades. 151000 cuts per minute. Zero hairs left standing - no matter in which direction they're growing.

      SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

      SkinGlide rings with anti-friction coating for smooth glide

      Experience a more comfortable shave with anti-friction SkinGlide rings coated with microspheres. Thousands of tiny glass-like rounded spheres reduce friction and surface resistance between the shaver and the skin. This gives the shaver a smooth, easy glide and helps protect against skin irritation.

      5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

      5 direction flex heads follow contours with less pressure

      Our shaver heads flex easily in 5 directions, gently following all the contours of the face and neck. Less pressure is needed to shave closely and skin stress is minimized.

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

      60 min Cordless Shaving once fully charged

      You'll have 60 minutes of running time - that's about 20 shaves - on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      1-hour charging time

      1-hour charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting lithium-ion battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

      • Software

        Software update
        Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase

      • Power

        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60 min / 20 shaves
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Star Wars Light Side

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH70

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • V-Track Precision PRO Blades
        • 72 self-sharpening blades
        SkinComfort
        • SkinGlide Rings
        • SkinProtection System
        • AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Contour following
        5-direction DynamicFlex Heads

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Luxurious pouch
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
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      Reviews

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      • Cut 30% closer in less strokes - vs. Philips predecessor

      Payment

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