    Premium collection

    Airfryer

    HD9904/00
    • Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface
      Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      Philips Airfryer maximizes cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks. See all benefits

      Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

        Airfryer accessory

        • Double layer accessory
        • Suitable for VIVA Airfryers
        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

        Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

        Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

        Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

        The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

        The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

        The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods such as burger.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design and finishing

          Materials
          Plated steel

        • General specifications

          Non-stick coating
          Yes

