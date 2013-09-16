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    • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
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      Avance Collection Airfryer XL

      HD9240/90

      Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

      Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

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      Avance Collection Airfryer XL

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      Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

      With Rapid Air technology for the perfect result

      • Low fat fryer
      • Multicooker 1.2kg
      • Black
      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

      Large, 1.2kg cooking capacity for more great tasting meals

      Large, 1.2kg cooking capacity for more great tasting meals

      1.2kg capacity to feed up to 5 people. Now even larger familes can enjoy the Airfryer experience with an additional 50% extra capacity**

      Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

      Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

      Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

      Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

      Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

      With the digital touch screen you can control the time and temperature of your cooking in an easier and more precise way. Enjoy your favorite food, prepared at the right temperature and time for the best result!

      Increased in power for faster cooking results

      Increased in power for faster cooking results

      Enhanced performance for even faster results! You can now enjoy more power* for great tasting fried food and more with less fat!*

      Smart preset button for your favourite dish

      Smart preset button for your favourite dish

      Save the settings of your favourite dish so that next time, your meal is ready at the touch of a button!

      Dishwasher safe parts

      Dishwasher safe parts

      The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

      This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food healthier, faster and more conveniently.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 230  V
        Power
        2100  W
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity basket
        1.2  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        422x314x302  mm
        Weight of product
        7  kg

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Recipe book & App
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Preset cooking function
        Time control
        Up to 60 minutes

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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      • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
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