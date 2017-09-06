2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
White/lavender
800 g
Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Awards
4.4
of 5
1021
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
Crossy
06/09/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Love it!
Have only tried the frozen foods so far, but wow, the convenience and removal of guilt for not heating a whole oven to cook for one person. Initial results were too crispy when adhering to cooking guides, but a little tweaking of temp and times has yielded good results. Easy clean, simple to use. Recommended.
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/50 Airfryer
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/50 Airfryer
Barb56
17/08/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
Loving my new Philips Airfryer
I was a bit wary as to how I would like this product so I asked some friends who have Airfryers, looked on-line for reviews and decided to buy a Philips. And am I glad I did! It's so easy to use, efficient and so clean. The chips and roast potatoes are delicious, all the pleasure without the guilt! I have re-heated food and will experiment with baking this weekend. Highly recommend this great product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/40 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/40 Airfryer
Niftyjill
27/07/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
a great appliance
easy to use..Have used it most nights since we brought it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/66 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/66 Airfryer
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.