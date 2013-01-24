Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Daily Collection

    Airfryer

    HD9216/81
    Overall rating / 5
    • The healthy way to fry! The healthy way to fry! The healthy way to fry!
      -{discount-value}

      Daily Collection Airfryer

      HD9216/81
      Overall rating / 5

      The healthy way to fry!

      Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $239.00

      Daily Collection Airfryer

      The healthy way to fry!

      Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      The healthy way to fry!

      Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $239.00

      Daily Collection Airfryer

      The healthy way to fry!

      Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfryer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Daily Collection

        Daily Collection

        Airfryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        The healthy way to fry!

        With Rapid Air Technology for the perfect results

        • Low fat fryer
        • Multicooker
        • White
        • 800 g
        Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

        Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

        Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.

        Manually adjustable time and temperature control

        Manually adjustable time and temperature control

        Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

        Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers

        Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers

        The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean up. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil comparted to a regular fryer.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          Time control
          Up to 30 minutes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Power
          1425  W
          Voltage
          220  V
          Capacity basket
          28  oz

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          287 x 315 x 384  mm
          Weight of product
          7.0  kg

        • Design

          Color
          White & beige

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order