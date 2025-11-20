2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
The healthy way to fry!
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
White
800 g
Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
4.5
of 5
283
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Sz92
20/11/2025
Australia
Verified buyer
Great purchase.
Fabulous small air fryer! Takes up minimal space on bench top, perfect for single person. Cooks perfectly.
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/21 Airfryer L
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/21 Airfryer L
Steuey56
14/05/2025
Australia
Verified buyer
A little beauty!
Very impressed with the cooking efficiency and effectiveness of this little beauty. Big enough for the two of us and great for cooking treats for the grandkids, like chicken nuggets, pastries and meatballs! And, to top it off, so easy to clean!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/21 Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/21 Airfryer L
Han.
04/10/2024
Australia
Verified buyer
Great air fryer
I love this air fryer. Not only is it aesthetically pleasing, it does the job well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/21 Airfryer L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3000 Series HD9200/21 Airfryer L
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.