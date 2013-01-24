Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Viva Collection

    Airfryer

    HD9220/20
    Find support for this product
    Overall rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      HD9220/20
      Find support for this product

      Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

      Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $299.00
      Find similar products

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

      Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all airfryer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all accessories
        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Airfryer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

        With Rapid Air technology for the perfect results

        • Low fat fryer
        • Multicooker
        • Black
        • 800 g
        Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

        Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

        Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

        Adjustable time and temperature control

        Adjustable time and temperature control

        Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

        Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

        Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

        Dishwasher safe parts

        Dishwasher safe parts

        The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

        Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

        Large cooking capacity for all your favourite recipes

        High-power performance for fast cooking results

        High-power performance for fast cooking results

        Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

        This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food healthier, faster and more conveniently.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Patented Rapid Air
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Time control
          • Recipe book & App
          • Cool wall exterior
          Time control
          Up to 30 minutes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity basket
          0.8  kg
          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          1425  W
          Voltage
          230  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          287 x 315 x 384  mm
          Weight of product
          7.0  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              PayPal - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order