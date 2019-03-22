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HD9742/93
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. Fat Removal Technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.See all benefits
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Airfryer
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Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.
The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of frozen fries, meat, fish and chicken drumsticks. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.
You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airflow for deliciously crispy results**. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside.
Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven****. Best of all you don't need to preheat your Airfryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.
Go from Airfryer novice to Airfryer chef with HomeID and your Philips Airfryer XXL. Browse hundreds of great recipes and try out plenty of new and exciting dishes.
The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat***. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.
Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.
You don’t need a lot of space for an Airfryer. The new Philips Airfryer is 20%* more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. That’s 0.8kg of fries, up to 4 portions. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it everyday.
Double layer accessory maximizes Airfryer's cooking space to cook even more versatile dishes.
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