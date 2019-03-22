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    • Maximum taste, minimum fat Maximum taste, minimum fat Maximum taste, minimum fat

      Premium Airfryer

      HD9742/93

      Maximum taste, minimum fat

      The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. Fat Removal Technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.

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      Maximum taste, minimum fat

      Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

      • + 1 accessory
      • Rapid Air technology
      • Black, 0.8 kg
      • + 2 accessories
      Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

      Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

      Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

      Digital display with 4 preset cooking programs

      Digital display with 4 preset cooking programs

      The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of frozen fries, meat, fish and chicken drumsticks. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

      You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

      Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

      Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

      Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airflow for deliciously crispy results**. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside.

      1.5 times faster than an oven****

      1.5 times faster than an oven****

      Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven****. Best of all you don't need to preheat your Airfryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

      Hundreds of recipes in app

      Hundreds of recipes in app

      Go from Airfryer novice to Airfryer chef with HomeID and your Philips Airfryer XXL. Browse hundreds of great recipes and try out plenty of new and exciting dishes.

      Fry with little or no oil

      Fry with little or no oil

      The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat***. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

      Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

      Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

      You don’t need a lot of space for an Airfryer. The new Philips Airfryer is 20%* more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. That’s 0.8kg of fries, up to 4 portions. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it everyday.

      With Double layer accessory

      Double layer accessory maximizes Airfryer's cooking space to cook even more versatile dishes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 230  V
        Power
        1500  W
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Capacity basket
        0.8  kg
        Basket capacity
        0.8 kg of fries
        Fat Removal technology
        Yes
        Instant on/no pre-heat
        Yes
        Interface
        Digital
        Keep warm button
        Yes
        Pre-set button
        Yes
        Programs
        4 presets
        Save your cooking settings
        No

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        365x266x280  mm
        Weight of product
        5.3  kg

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature control
        80 - 200 °C
        Preset cooking function
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • Advanced Rapid Heat
        • Non-slip feet
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control
        • HomeID App
        Ready signal
        Yes
        Technology
        Twin TurboStar technology
        Prefix programs
        4
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Time control
        • Up to 30 minutes
        • Up to 60 minutes
        QuickClean
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Color of control panel
        Black

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Double layer
        Yes
        Patented Rapid Air
        Yes
        LED Display
        Yes
        Splatter proof lid
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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      • Compared to fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
      • *Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
      • **Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
      • ***Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
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