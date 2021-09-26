I bought the Airfryer on the recommendation of a neighbour, who has one. I have been delighted with mine, as I was a bit apprehensive about how often I would use it, but find I am using it nearly every day. My husband was never that fond of vegetables cooked in the oven with a roast but loves, not only the roast cooked in the Airfryer, but the vegetables cooked in it as well. Ordinary potato and sweet potato chips cooked in it are non-greasy and delicious. I hardly use the oven at all now, which is saving me electricity and cleaning and living in the tropics it is good not to have the kitchen heated by the oven being on. The recipes in the app. are good but I have been experimenting with my own and even these have all turned out good. The non-stick surfaces are very easy to clean.