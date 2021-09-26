2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.
TurboStar
Low fat fryer
Cashmere grey, 1425W, 0.8kg
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
Awards
4.6
of 5
259
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
Airffryer Queen
26/09/2021
Australia
Easy to use
I absolutely love it use it all the time instead of my big oven
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer
Bobjan
08/05/2020
Australia
Verified buyer
A must have product
We use our Philips Air Fryer every day, when going away in our caravan it is our must take kitchen product. A full chicken to chips even cooking a cake. Food taste as it should, easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/11 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/11 Airfryer
Poppy1234
11/09/2019
Australia
Life changer for cooking
Its amazing how many things you can easily and quickly cook in the air fryer! Somewhat easy to clean considering its size. Could not imagine not owning own as I use it daily.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/11 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/11 Airfryer
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries
measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness