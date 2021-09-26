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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9621/41
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9621/41

4.6

| (259) Reviews | 92% recommend this product

1 award

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Healthier. Faster. Easier.1

Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

  • TurboStar

  • Low fat fryer

  • Cashmere grey, 1425W, 0.8kg

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

Detachable parts- dishwasher safe

Detachable parts- dishwasher safe

The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.6

of 5

259

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

26/09/2021

Australia

Australia

Easy to use

I absolutely love it use it all the time instead of my big oven

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/41 Airfryer

08/05/2020

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

A must have product

We use our Philips Air Fryer every day, when going away in our caravan it is our must take kitchen product. A full chicken to chips even cooking a cake. Food taste as it should, easy to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/11 Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/11 Airfryer

11/09/2019

Australia

Australia

Life changer for cooking

Its amazing how many things you can easily and quickly cook in the air fryer! Somewhat easy to clean considering its size. Could not imagine not owning own as I use it daily.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/11 Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9621/11 Airfryer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

  2. versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries

  3. measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness