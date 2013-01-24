Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips soundbars

    For every thrilling moment

    Find your soundbar

    Philips soundbars. Products you’ll love

    *TV and Audio products on the Phillips.com website are not sold in Philips Online Shop. The conditions regarding warranty, delivery and returns are determined by the retailer of your choice. Please refer to the conditions used by the retailers for more information.
    Philips soundbar Dolby Atmos

    Soundbars with Dolby Atmos


    A cinematic experience
     

    Philips soundbars increase the drama no matter what you watch. Models with Dolby Atmos create three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you. Whether it’s spaceships flying overhead or a concert crowd, you’ll be truly immersed.

    Go cinematic
    Philips TV soundbar

    Soundbars for any room


    Clean lines. Slim profiles.
     

    Our soundbars don’t just bring you richer sound. They all boast clean lines and low profiles for discreet placement, and many models can be wall mounted. Our wireless subwoofers deepen the bass and they’re compact, so they’ll fit right in too.

    See soundbars
    Philips wireless soundbar with HDMI

    Always easy control


    Simply better sound for the entertainment you love

    You can connect almost any source to your Philips soundbar. Hook up Blu-Ray and DVD players, games consoles, and more. Audio-in and Bluetooth let you stream music. Models with HDMI-out (ARC) let you control the soundbar with your TV remote.
    Get richer sound

    More on Philips audio

    Philips hi fi systems, boombox, radio alarm clock
    Home audio
    Your home. Your sounds
    Treat your ears
    Philips wireless, noise cancelling, over ear, on ear, in ear, ear bud, kids headphones
    Headphones
    Keep your music close
    Explore headphones
    Philips portable bluetooth speakers, wireless speakers, portable radio
    Portable audio
    Music and radio on the move
    Go places

    Philips TV

    TV homepage
    OLED TVs
    Ambilight TVs
    4K Ultra HD TVs
    Smart TVs/ Android TVs
    See all TVs

    Philips Audio  

    Headphones
    Soundbars
    Wireless Speakers
    Home audio

    Support  

    TV Support
    Audio Support
    Register your products
    Software and driver updates
    TV Troubleshooting guide & FAQs
    Contact us

    Let’s connect

    Facebook
    Instagram
    YouTube