TAPB603/98
A cinematic experience
Philips soundbars increase the drama no matter what you watch. Models with Dolby Atmos create three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you. Whether it’s spaceships flying overhead or a concert crowd, you’ll be truly immersed.
Clean lines. Slim profiles.
Our soundbars don’t just bring you richer sound. They all boast clean lines and low profiles for discreet placement, and many models can be wall mounted. Our wireless subwoofers deepen the bass and they’re compact, so they’ll fit right in too.