Search terms
See Philips Ambilight TV in action
Compare Ambilight TVs
Philips Ambilight creates an immersive experience like nothing you’ve ever seen before. By radiating light from 2,3 or all 4 sides, it dramatically moves the action beyond your TV and into a whole new thrilling dimension.
Compare Ambilight TVs
On epic movie nights, simply set your Ambilight TV to Vivid Mode to increase its intensity. Want to game? Use Game Mode for realtime action. But if it’s romantic tearjerker night, choose the serenity of Comfort Mode. In essence, whatever the mode, Ambilight TV has it covered.
When battling the bad guys on your Smart TV you want it to be as intense as possible. So we created Ambilight TV Gaming Mode. It closely follows the action, realtime, fully immersing you in the moment.
With the optional Ambilight+hue kit you extend the Ambilight experience throughout your room. Each Hue bulb wirelessly links with your Ambilight TV to surround you with the immersive power of Ambilight.
Compare Amblight TVs
For tips on how to get the most out of your Philips TV & latest news
Visit our Facebook page
The Afterglow movie: an experience beyond the ordinary!
Visit our YouTube channel
Share your Ambilight experience with us using #Ambilight @philipstelevision
Visit our Instagram profile
*TV models and specifications shown are country specific and may vary
**Android™, Google™, Google Play™, YouTube™ and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc.