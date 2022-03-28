2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
TAB7305/98
Power to your movies. Or your music.
Be in the heart of the action. This powerful 300 W soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby audio gives you full, rich sound and crisp dialogue. From blockbuster action to must-see shows, you’ll hear more. Love more.
2.1 CH wireless subwoofer
HDMI ARC
Dolby Audio
300W
2.1 channels bring richer, deeper, clearer sound to your favorite movies and shows. The compact wireless subwoofer delivers rich bass. While two midrange drivers and two tweeters combine to deliver beautifully balanced sound with crisp dialogue.
The roar of explosions. Iconic soundtracks. With 300 W of pure power, this soundbar and wireless subwoofer will make music and effects sound much bigger. You'll hear more detail in quieter moments and action scenes will blow you away.
Be immersed in your favorite shows and movies. This soundbar with wireless subwoofer supports the Dolby Digital Plus format for a more expansive and involving experience. Voices will be clearer. Effects will be more impressive.
3.6
of 5
9
Reviews
Steve1966
28/03/2022
New Zealand
Booming sound
Really enhances our new TV. Clear sound and a bib booming subwoofer. Easy to attach and easy to setup. Wireless subwoofer connectivity makes this very flexible.
Pros
Big cinema sound
Cons
Sound bar is a little tall
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2022-02-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2022-02-27
rphilip
11/12/2021
Canada
Nice performance for this price. I love it .
It has good sound quality. The sound is crisp and clear. The sub give them a perfect kick with good bass.
Pros
Bass has value for money, Sound bar is clear
Cons
EQ is not visible. You don’t no what mode you are in.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-11-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-11-11
Rodger19
04/02/2022
US
Great Sound bar, Totally Recommend, Very easy to s
Nice soundbar with a Great Sound! Love it! It, Very easy to set up and Bluetooth connection
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-01-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB7305 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-01-04