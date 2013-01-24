There are so many of apps specifically designed for your Smart TV. All of which are easy to download, install and enjoy time and again. Apps for news, emailing or games, it’s all at your fingertips.
With your gaming control in hand, countless worlds await you. Choose your games from the Google Play™ store or Philips App Gallery and get ready for action. Whatever your taste or age, there’s something for everyone.
Enjoy a huge selection of Smart TV friendly apps, online movies, music and games, ready to go at a moment's notice.
This clever service allows you to easily share content on your Smart TV screen with friends and family at the push of a button. You can use any Google Cast™ Ready app on your iOS/Android tablet or smartphone.
Never again fight about what to watch. With Twin Tuners you can watch your favorite soap while recording a movie or watch the soccer final on TV while your kids watch their favorite show on their tablet.
Your Smart TV gets to know what you like to watch or play and suggests other content you might enjoy based on your viewing habits: TV programs, Video On Demand and TV On Demand. You can also search with the powerfull Google search function.
As you pause, your Smart TV records the program and plays it from that same place when you return with your popcorn.
Break free from traditional viewing, so more people can enjoy the fun. Your Philips Smart TV has the power to share digital broadcast TV with another TV.