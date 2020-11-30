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    • True surround sound on demand True surround sound on demand True surround sound on demand

      Fidelio Soundbar 7.1.2 with wireless subwoofer

      B97/98

      True surround sound on demand

      Immerse in the drama. Feel the emotion. This Fidelio soundbar with detachable satellite speakers and Dolby Atmos will surround you with incredibly detailed, realistic sound. Deep bass adds palpable impact to effects and music.

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      Fidelio Soundbar 7.1.2 with wireless subwoofer

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      Soundbar 7.1.2 with wireless subwoofer

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      True surround sound on demand

      • 888W max. Wireless subwoofer
      • Detachable surround speakers
      • Dolby Atmos. IMAX Enhanced
      • DTS Play-Fi compatible
      Effortless immersion. From movie night to music

      Effortless immersion. From movie night to music

      With a Philips Fidelio soundbar, nothing comes between you and the moment. Whether it's the removable rear speakers, which can be clicked on or off in seconds on movie night. The seamless way you can switch between all your favorite sources. Or the low profile for easy placement. Just unbox, plug in, and relax.

      Philips Fidelio. Feel the drama

      Philips Fidelio. Feel the drama

      This soundbar creates an unforgettably immersive experience. 7.1.2 channels fill any room with rich, deep soundtracks, thunderous effects, and sparkling dialogue. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.

      Detachable satellite speakers. Surround sound on demand

      Detachable satellite speakers. Surround sound on demand

      Want to fully immerse on movie night? Simply remove the detachable speakers from the ends of the soundbar and place them behind you to create a true surround-sound setup. The dedicated center channel ensures you'll hear every word—from blockbusters to podcasts.

      Dolby Atmos and Dolby Surround. Heighten the excitement

      Dolby Atmos and Dolby Surround. Heighten the excitement

      Get the full Dolby Atmos experience from this soundbar's up-firing speakers. Your favorite movies and shows will sound breathtakingly realistic as sound flows above and around you. If you're watching non-Atmos content, the soundbar switches to Dolby Surround.

      IMAX Enhanced. Immersive, heart-pounding audio

      IMAX Enhanced. Immersive, heart-pounding audio

      This powerful soundbar is certified IMAX Enhanced, which means it's capable of delivering an audio experience that truly takes you to another world. The 240 W subwoofer looks great freestanding, and the soundbar itself has a low profile for simple placement.

      Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

      Play-Fi. High-quality multi-room audio

      DTS Play-Fi compatibility makes this premium Fidelio soundbar a powerful component in a multi-room audio setup. You can easily sync and group Play-Fi-compatible speakers, and stream playlists to every room in high-quality audio without dropping a beat.

      Connects to your favorite voice assistant-enabled devices

      Connects to your favorite voice assistant-enabled devices

      Ask Alexa-enabled devices, or any speaker that works with the Google Assistant, to play music through the soundbar. Prefer Siri? This soundbar works with Apple AirPlay 2, so you can ask her too. Turn the music up. Skip tracks. All completely hands-free.

      Easily connect to your favorite sources

      For music, Spotify Connect lets you stream Spotify's best-quality signal over Wi-Fi. You can also stream hi-res playlists from your mobile device via Apple AirPlay 2 or Bluetooth. For movies and gaming, 4K pass-through lets you connect 4K HDR video sources with no loss of resolution.

      HDMI eARC. Enjoy Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats

      Lose nothing from the mix when you're immersed in the drama. This soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, a high-speed connection that lets you experience the full effect of advanced audio formats like Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The soundbar also has dual HDMI inputs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        • Movie
        • Music
        • Voice
        • Sport
        • Custom
        Sound System
        • Dolby Atmos
        • DTS:X
        • IMAX Enhanced
        Total harmonic distortion
        1%
        Speaker system output power
        888W MAX / 450W RMS (1%THD)

      • Loudspeakers

        Subwoofer freq range
        35 - 150  Hz
        Subwoofer type
        • Active
        • Wireless subwoofer
        Subwoofer impedance
        3  ohm
        Number of sound channels
        7.1.2
        Number of woofers
        1
        Woofer diameter
        8"
        Soundbar freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Detachable rear drivers
        • 2 full range (L+R)
        • 2 tweeters (L+R)
        Center drivers
        2 full range (L+R)
        Front drivers
        • 4 full range (L+R)
        • 2 tweeters (L+R)
        Side-firing drivers
        2 tweeters (L+R)
        Up-firing drivers
        2 full range (L+R)
        External subwoofer enclosure
        Bass reflex

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Receiver
        Bluetooth version
        4.2
        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        Yes
        Aux in
        3.5mm
        Optical input x 1
        Yes
        HDMI content protection
        HDCP 1.4/2.3
        HDMI IN x 2
        Yes
        HDMI Out (eARC/ARC) x 1
        Yes
        WiFi
        • 2.4GHz/5GHz
        • IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
        DLNA Standard
        No
        Multiple speaker connection
        Yes
        Multiple speaker technology
        DTS Play-Fi Multi-room
        Smart Home
        • Built-in Chromecast
        • Spotify Connect
        • Works with Alexa
        • Works with Apple AirPlay 2
        • Works with OK Google
        Wireless speaker connection
        • Satellite speakers
        • Subwoofer

      • Supported Audio Formats

        HDMI ARC/eARC
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Digital EX
        • Dolby Digital plus
        • Dolby TrueHD
        • DTS
        • DTS 96/24
        • DTS Digital Surround (5.1-ch)
        • DTS:X
        • DTS-ES
        • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
        • DTS-HD Master Audio
        Play-Fi
        • AIFF
        • FLAC
        • MP3
        • WAV
        • MPEG4 AAC
        • MPEG4 M4A
        Bluetooth
        SBC
        HDMI IN1/IN2
        • Dolby Atmos
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Digital plus
        • Dolby TrueHD
        • Dolby Digital EX
        • DTS
        • DTS 96/24
        • DTS Digital Surround (5.1-ch)
        • DTS:X
        • DTS-ES
        • DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
        • DTS-HD Master Audio
        Optical
        • Dolby Digital
        • LPCM 2ch

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        116.5  cm
        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        Width
        53.5  cm
        Gross weight
        44.1  kg
        Height
        48  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11636 5
        Nett weight
        33.2  kg
        Tare weight
        10.9  kg

      • Convenience

        Remote Control
        Yes
        Night mode
        No

      • Compatibility

        Smartphone/tablet APP control
        Yes

      • Power

        Subwoofer Power supply
        220-240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Main unit power supply
        100-240V AC, 50/60 Hz
        Subwoofer standby power
        < 0.5 W
        Main unit standby power
        < 0.5  W
        Auto standby
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        45.8  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        115  cm
        Depth
        40.5  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11636 8
        Gross weight
        20.69  kg
        Nett weight
        16.6  kg
        Tare weight
        4.09  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control (with battery)
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Wall mountable
        Yes

      • Dimensions

        Main Unit (W x H x D)
        1312 x 55.6 x 120  mm
        Main Unit Weight
        5.97  kg
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        230 x 400 x 407  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        9.6  kg
        Satellite Speaker (W x H x D)
        183 x 55.6 x 120  mm
        Satellite Speaker Weight
        0.786  kg

      • Video

        3D pass-through
        Yes
        Video Enhancement
        • 4K Video Pass-through
        • Dolby Vision
        • HDR10
        • HDR10+
        • HLG

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control (with battery)
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
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