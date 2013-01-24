next
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
2 Year Warranty
Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au
|
MoistureProtect Hair Straightener
MoistureProtect
Philips shop price$139.00*
Preserve your hair’s natural hydration for a healthy shine
|
Pro Hair Straightener
Prestige Pro
Philips shop price$149.00*
Professional Titanium plates for faster straightening
|
EssentialCare Ionic Hair Straightener
EssentialCare
Philips shop price$49.95*
Glossy and sleek with ionic shine
|
Caring technologies
|
|
|
|
Styling Performance
|
|
|
|
Convenience
|
|
|
|
Warranty
|
|
|