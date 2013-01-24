Home
    check-symbol
    The flat iron sensor diagnoses your hair’s moisture levels and adapts the temperature
    check-symbol
    Floating plates on the flat iron move to adjust the pressure on the hair
    check-symbol
    Charged negative ions eliminate static and condition the hair
    check-symbol
    MoistureProtect Hair Straightener comes with Three temperature settings (150C, 175C, 200C)
    Hair Straightener preserves hair's natural moisture balance
    MoistureProtect Hair Straightener preserves hair’s natural moisture balance


    Philips MoistureProtect hair straightener keeps your hair’s natural hydration in balance even when straightening. Our MoistureProtect sensor regulates the heat of the straightening plates to your hair’s specific needs. Protecting the hair from overheating with every stroke, tests show moisture preservation of up to 57% with the MoistureProtect hair iron.
    Philips Hair Straightener straightens your hair without hair damage
    Straightening
    without any snags


    The goal? Straight hair without any snags or breaks. Our MoistureProtect hair straightener has specially positioned floating plates that move to adjust the pressure on the hair with every straightening stroke. This protects the hair shaft from damage and reduces the likelihood of hair breakage.
    Get beautifully styled, healthy hair with our hair straightener
    Get simply beautifully styled, healthy hair with our hair straightener


    As well as caring for your hair during straightening, the MoistureProtect hair straightener has three digital temperature settings, an instant heat up time of just 15 seconds and Ionic conditioning. With ionic conditioning, charged negative ions condition the hair and smooth down cuticles for intensified shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully smooth, shiny and frizz free every time you use the MoistureProtect flat iron straightener.

    Compare our hair straighteners

    Caring technologies
    • MoistureProtect Technology
    • MoistureProtect Sensor
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Ceramic coated floating plates
    • Professional titanium coated plates
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Floating plates
    • Caring high-performance heater
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Ceramic coated plates

    Styling Performance
    • 200 C max. temperature
    • 3 temperature settings (150, 175, 200)
    • 15 sec heat up
    • 230 C max. temperature
    • 3 temperature settings (140-230)
    • 10 sec heat up
    • Ionic conditioning
    • EHD technology
    • 220 C max. temperature
    • Multiple settings
    • 60 sec heat up
    • Ionic conditioning

    Convenience
    • Swivel cord with 2 m cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto shut off
    • Pouch
    • Swivel cord with 2.5 m cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto shut off
    • Pouch
    • Swivel cord with 1.8 m cord
    • Easy lock
    • Auto shut off

    Warranty
    • 2 years
    • 5 years
    • 2 years
    * Suggested retail price
    See all our hair straighteners
