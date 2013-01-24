Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Prestige Pro

    Straightener

    HPS930/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Professional straightening with titanium plates Professional straightening with titanium plates Professional straightening with titanium plates
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Prestige Pro Straightener

      HPS930/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Professional straightening with titanium plates

      Philips Straightener Prestige Pro offers fast professional performance with titanium floating plates. Start straight away with only 10 sec heat-up time and enjoy optimal control with digital temperature settings. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      Prestige Pro Straightener

      Professional straightening with titanium plates

      Philips Straightener Prestige Pro offers fast professional performance with titanium floating plates. Start straight away with only 10 sec heat-up time and enjoy optimal control with digital temperature settings. See all benefits

      Professional straightening with titanium plates

      Philips Straightener Prestige Pro offers fast professional performance with titanium floating plates. Start straight away with only 10 sec heat-up time and enjoy optimal control with digital temperature settings. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $149.00

      Prestige Pro Straightener

      Professional straightening with titanium plates

      Philips Straightener Prestige Pro offers fast professional performance with titanium floating plates. Start straight away with only 10 sec heat-up time and enjoy optimal control with digital temperature settings. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Prestige Pro

        Prestige Pro

        Straightener

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Professional straightening with titanium plates

        • Titanium floating plates
        • Accurate control 230 C
        • Ionic care for shiny hair
        • 10 sec. heat up time
        Titanium coated plates for fast and smooth straightening

        Titanium coated plates for fast and smooth straightening

        Professional titanium coated plates for best heat conduction. This superior plate material is durable and transfers heat quickly, resulting in fast and smooth straightening.

        Prevent hair breakage with floating plates

        Prevent hair breakage with floating plates

        The floating plates move, when too much pressure is applied during straightening. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and therefore avoids overall hair breakage.

        100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

        100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

        The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

        Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

        Ionic care for smooth, frizz-free, shiny hair

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

        Instant heat-up time of only 10 sec.

        Instant heat-up time of only 10 sec.

        The high-performance heater used in combination with the titanium plates, enables an instant heat-up time of only 10 seconds. Switch it on and you are ready to start straightening.

        Digital temperature settings for absolute control

        Digital temperature settings for absolute control

        Easily set and style your hair with variable temperature settings from 140 to 230°C. The unique combination of the temperature setting wheel and digital display gives you precise control for professional results.

        2.5m long cord

        2.5m long cord

        The professional 2.5m long cord reinforces the ease of use anywhere you want.

        Heat protection cap

        Heat protection cap

        A pratical accessory that lets you store the straightener quickly after usage.

        2-year warranty & 3 extra years upon online registration

        Extend your 2-year warranty with 3 extra years with online registration of your product within 3 months of purchase.

        Technical Specifications

        • Caring technologies

          Ionic Care
          Yes
          Floating plates
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Heater type
          High-performance heater
          Heat up time
          10 seconds
          Cord length
          2.5  m
          Maximum temperature
          230  °C

        • Features

          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Hanging loop
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide warranty
          Plus 3 years upon registration

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order