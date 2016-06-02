Search terms

    a woman looking at a screen

    Hair Styler & Curler

    StyleCare Auto-rotating hair styler

    StyleCare Auto-rotating airstyler

    HP8668/00

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $149.00

    Automatic air curl attachment creates waves and soft curls

    Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

    StyleCare hair styler comes with 3 different attachments for multiple styles and volume

    Airstyling just got even more versatile with Philips hair styler
    Get stylish hair with our hair styler

    Airstyling  just got even more versatile


    Airstyling is a great way of adding natural volume, body and shine to your hair. Our auto rotating airstyler can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and to use to create a variety of styles. It also comes with a 50mm thermobrush – the ultimate accessory for adding body and movement – and should be used on nearly dry hair for salon blow dry results.

    Get natural curls with our hair curler
    Hair curler attachment for air styler

    Air curling
    has arrived


    Our StyleCare auto rotating air styler now comes with a unique curling attachment to add more styling variety to this incredibly versatile airstyler. The air curler attachment can be used once hair is 80% dry to create gorgeous natural curls at the touch of a button.

    A caring drying and styling experience with our hair styler or curler
    Philips hair curler attachment

    A caring drying
    and styling     experience with our hair styler or curler


    The curling and thermobrush attachments are both infused with protective keratin and offer ionic conditioning for smooth, frizz free shiny hair.

    Attachments

    Automatic hair curler attachment

    Automatic air curling
    for waves and soft curls

    Narrow concentrator nozzle

    Narrow concentrator nozzle
    for focused airflow

    50mm round thermobrush

    50mm round thermobrush
    for natural volume and movement 

    Get styling
    See how
    easy it is with
    Philips hair styler

    Flaunt any style with our hair styler and curler
    Step 1: how to user Philips automatic hair styler or curler

    Select just the right amount of hair using the sectioning accessory.

    Step 2: using Philips automatic hair styler or curler

    Place the strand of hair into the opening of the auto curler.

    Step 3: Guide to use Philips automatic hair styler or curler

    Click and hold the rotation button until the hair has been drawn inside completely.

    Step 4: how to operate Philips hair styler or hair curler

    Wait for the beep and then gently pull down the air styler to release the curl.

    Compare our hair stylers

    StyleCare

    StyleCare Auto-rotating airstyler

    StyleCare

    $149.00*
    Soft curls, waves and volume with auto air curling
    Compare with current
    Advanced

    Paddle brush airstyler with 5 styling attachments

    Advanced

    $99.95*
    Dry & style natural looks with care
    Compare with current

    Easy Natural Curler

    $69.95*
    Easily create beautiful natural curls
    Compare with current

    Caring technologies
    • Care temperature setting
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Keratin ceramic coating
    • Thermoprotect temperature
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Ceramic coating
    • Heat safe design
    • Ceramic coating

    Styling Performance
    • Unique air curl attachment with two way rotation
    • 50mm round brush
    • Nozzle
    • Paddle straightening brush to create beautiful naturally straight hair
    • Other attachments: 30 mm Retractable bristle brush
    • 38 mm Thermobrush
    • Nozzle
    • Volumizer
    • Tulip shape for natural curls
    •  One touch clip and curl

    Others
    • 800W power for optimal results
    • 3 Heat settings
    • 1000W power for beautiful results
    • 3 Heat settings
    • 200°C Professional Heat
    • 1.8m cord

    Warranty
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    • 2 years
    StyleCare Auto-rotating airstyler - Flaunt perfect style with our hair styler and curler

