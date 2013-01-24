Home
    MoistureProtect Hair Dryer

    MoistureProtect Prestige Hair Dryer

    MoistureProtect Prestige Hair Dryer

    HP8280/00
    A blow dryer with perfect moisture protection with exclusive sensor
    Ionic conditioning prevents static for frizz free shiny hair
    Perfect heat control with innovative sensor on the MoistureProtect Prestige hair dryer
    Our hair dryer preserves hair’s natural moisture balance
    Moisture balance by DryCare Prestige Hair dryer

    MoistureProtect hair dryer preserves hair’s natural moisture balance


    Philips hair dryers keep your hair’s natural hydration in balance even when drying. Our MoistureProtect sensor uses infrared technology to constantly diagnose hair’s moisture levels and automatically adapts the temperature that will preserve natural hydration. Results show up to 85% moisture protection after 5 minutes of drying with Philips MoistureProtect blow dryer.
    Get all the power and non of the damage with DryCare Hair dryer
    DryCare Prestige Hair dryer - ThermoProtect technology

    All the power,
    none of the damage


    You want a powerful blow dryer but without risk of over drying or overheating. Our MoistureProtect Prestige hair dryer features ThermoProtect to ensure the optimum constant drying temperature. You’ll get the same powerful airflow and fast results, just in a more caring way.
    Get beautifully styled, healthy hair with our hair dryer
    DryCare Prestige Hair dryer helps to keep your hair stylish and healthy

    Get Simply beautifully
    styled, healthy hair with our hair dryer


    As well as caring for your hair during drying, the MoistureProtect Prestige hair dryer has six flexible speed and heat settings, the must-have professional Cool Shot to set your style and ionic conditioning. With ionic conditioning, charged negative ions condition the hair and smooth down cuticles for intensified shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully smooth, shiny and frizz free.

    Compare our hair dryers

    MoistureProtect

    Moisture Protect Hairdryer

    MoistureProtect

    $139.00*
    Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
    Pro Hairdryer

    Pro Hairdryer

    Pro Hairdryer

    $149.00*
    Professional performance with less damage
    DryCare Advanced

    Thermo Protect Hairdryer

    DryCare Advanced

    $49.95*
    Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results
    Caring technologies
    • Moisture Protect technology
    • Moisture Protect Sensor
    • ThermoProtect temperature setting
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Style & Protect Concentrator
    • ThermoProtect temperature setting
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Ceramic technology
    • ThermoProtect temperature setting
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Turbo Boost for faster drying

    Styling Performance
    • 6 speed and heat settings
    • 2300W
    • DC motor up to 120km/h air speed
    • Cool Shot of air
    • Nozzle
    • Diffuser
    • 6 speed and heat settings
    • 2300W
    • AC motor up to 120km/h air speed
    • Cool Shot of air
    • Style & Protect Concentrator
    • 6 speed and heat settings
    • 2200W
    • DC motor
    • Cool Shot of air
    • Nozzle
    • Diffuser

    Convenience
    • Cord length: 2.5 m
    • Storage Hook
    • Cord length: 3 m
    • Storage Hook
    • Cord length: 1.8m
    • Storage hook

    Warranty
    • 2 years
    • 5 years
    • 2 years
    * Suggested retail price
    Philips DryCare Prestige Hair dryer

