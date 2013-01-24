next
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
2 Year Warranty
Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au
|
Moisture Protect Hairdryer
MoistureProtect
Philips shop price$139.00*
Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
|
Pro Hairdryer
Pro Hairdryer
Philips shop price$149.00*
Professional performance with less damage
|
Thermo Protect Hairdryer
DryCare Advanced
Philips shop price$49.95*
Protect your hair while enjoying fast drying results
|
Caring technologies
|
|
|
|
Styling Performance
|
|
|
|
Convenience
|
|
|
|
Warranty
|
|
|