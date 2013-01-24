Home
    EssentialCare

    Straightener

    HP8324/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • Glossy and sleek with ionic shine Glossy and sleek with ionic shine Glossy and sleek with ionic shine
      -{discount-value}

      EssentialCare Straightener

      HP8324/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Glossy and sleek with ionic shine

      Specially designed for ionic care and accurate control, Philips Essential Care straightener allows you to get the straight and shiny look you want precisely, while being gentle on your hair. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.95
        Glossy and sleek with ionic shine

        Straightener with accurate control

        • Ionic conditioning
        • 220C professional temperature
        • Accurate control
        More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

        Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

        The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

        The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

        Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Automatic shut-off after 60 min

        Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

        The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

        Universal voltage

        Universal voltage

        Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

        2 years of worldwide guarantee

        2 years of worldwide guarantee

        2 years of worldwide guarantee.

        Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

        Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

        1.8 m power cord

        1.8 m power cord

        220°C professional high heat for perfect results

        This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

        Technical Specifications

        Technical specifications

          Heating time
          60s
          Maximum temperature
          220  °C
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Heater type
          PTC
          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Color/finishing
          black and pearl peach

        Features

          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes

        Hair type

          End result
          Straight
          Hair thickness
          • Medium
          • Thick
          • Thin
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          • Short

        Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

