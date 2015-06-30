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    • Glossy and sleek with ionic shine Glossy and sleek with ionic shine Glossy and sleek with ionic shine

      EssentialCare Straightener

      HP8324/00

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Glossy and sleek with ionic shine

      Specially designed for ionic care and accurate control, Philips Essential Care straightener allows you to get the straight and shiny look you want precisely, while being gentle on your hair.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $49.95

      EssentialCare Straightener

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      Glossy and sleek with ionic shine

      Straightener with accurate control

      • Ionic conditioning
      • 220C professional temperature
      • Accurate control
      More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, this locks plates, making storage quick and easy and helping to protect the straightener from accidental damage.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

      Ceramic coating for ultra-smooth gliding

      The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling.

      Universal voltage

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee

      2 years of worldwide guarantee.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

      Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

      220°C professional high heat for perfect results

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Technical Specifications

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        black and pearl peach
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Heating time
        60s
        Maximum temperature
        220  °C
        Heater type
        PTC

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

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