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    • Preserve your hair’s natural hydration Preserve your hair’s natural hydration Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
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      MoistureProtect Straightener

      HP8372/00

      Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

      Sensor technology protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. Up to 63% moisture preservation (measured after 1 stroke in 2013).

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $159.00

      MoistureProtect Straightener

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      Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

      For a healthy shine

      • MoistureProtect technology
      • Ionic
      • Floating ceramic plates
      Perfect moisture protection with innovative sensor

      Perfect moisture protection with innovative sensor

      The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration of your hair.

      Prevents static for smooth, frizz free shiny hair

      Prevents static for smooth, frizz free shiny hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

      Apply less pressure to hair to reduce the risk of breakage

      Apply less pressure to hair to reduce the risk of breakage

      The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the posibility of hair breakage.

      Perfect heat control with innovative sensor

      Perfect heat control with innovative sensor

      MoistureProtect sensor regulates the heat of the straightening plates for your hair needs, protecting the hair from overheating.

      Faster, more caring high-performance heater

      Faster, more caring high-performance heater

      This straightener keeps a more constant temperature for consistent results. Its high performance heater provides a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want! Styling will be faster, since you need less strokes, while straightening.

      3 digital temperature settings

      3 digital temperature settings

      3 temperature settings (200 - 175 - 150 Celsius) that work together with the sensor to ensure that you always straighten at the best temperature for your hair type.

      Instant heat-up time of 15secs

      The high-performance heater ensures a fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        YES

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        2.0  m
        Maximum temperature
        200  °C
        Heat-up time
        15 sec
        Voltage
        110-240V
        Heater Type
        High-performance heater

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Ceramic coating
        YES
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Hidden display
        YES

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Floating ceramic plates
        Yes
        MoistureProtect technology
        Yes
        Ionic
        Yes

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