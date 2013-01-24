Home
      Sensor technology protects the moisture balance of your hair. The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. Up to 63% moisture preservation (measured after 1 stroke in 2013).

        Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

        For a healthy shine

        • MoistureProtect technology
        • Ionic
        • Floating ceramic plates
        Perfect moisture protection with innovative sensor

        Perfect moisture protection with innovative sensor

        The sensor diagnoses your hair 30 times per second and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration of your hair.

        Prevents static for smooth, frizz free shiny hair

        Prevents static for smooth, frizz free shiny hair

        Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

        Apply less pressure to hair to reduce the risk of breakage

        Apply less pressure to hair to reduce the risk of breakage

        The floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the posibility of hair breakage.

        Perfect heat control with innovative sensor

        Perfect heat control with innovative sensor

        MoistureProtect sensor regulates the heat of the straightening plates for your hair needs, protecting the hair from overheating.

        Faster, more caring high-performance heater

        Faster, more caring high-performance heater

        This straightener keeps a more constant temperature for consistent results. Its high performance heater provides a more caring temperature while getting the exact style you want! Styling will be faster, since you need less strokes, while straightening.

        Instant heat-up time of 15secs

        Instant heat-up time of 15secs

        The high-performance heater ensures a fast heat-up time of just 15 seconds.

        3 digital temperature settings

        3 digital temperature settings

        3 temperature settings (200 - 175 - 150 Celsius) that work together with the sensor to ensure that you always straighten at the best temperature for your hair type.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          2.0  m
          Heat-up time
          15 sec
          Maximum temperature
          200  °C
          Heater Type
          High-performance heater
          Voltage
          110-240V

        • Caring technologies

          MoistureProtect technology
          Yes
          Floating ceramic plates
          Yes
          Ionic
          Yes

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          YES
          Auto shut-off
          after 60 min
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Hidden display
          YES

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          YES

