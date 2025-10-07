Philips Support How do I restore my brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids App?

In some situations, it is possible to restore a brushing streak in the Sonicare For Kids app.

Select the child's profile in the app. Select the calendar button on the left side of the screen. Select the option that says, "My calendar". Click the sun and/or the moon, depending on what is missing, so a green tick appears next to the day. You should see a yellow icon where the red 'X' was. Go to the Parent Dashboard. Click the area with yellow half-circles. These represent the morning and evening sessions where credit was requested. Select the green tick. This will grant credit for the previously missed sessions and restore any brushing streaks!

If you are still experiencing issues with the Sonicare For Kids app, please reach out to us directly at Contact Philips Support | Philips for further assistance.









