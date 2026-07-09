Article Published Date : 09 July 2026
The light ring on the handle of your OneBlade can light up in several different colours. Below you'll find out what these colours mean and what actions to take.
Please note that, the first time you switch on your device, it will cycle through the full spectrum of available colours to welcome you to the world of OneBlade! Blue light Flashing blue light: your OneBlade is in connection mode, meaning that it is either searching for your mobile device or is in the process of connecting. Solid blue light: your OneBlade is connected to your mobile device with Bluetooth.
Orange light Flashing orange light: if the light ring begins to flash and fade orange, the battery of your OneBlade is low. When the light ring flashes orange rapidly, the battery of your OneBlade is empty.
White light Flashing white light: your OneBlade is charging! Solid white light: your OneBlade is fully charged and ready to use. To save power, the solid light will turn off approximately 30 minutes after the device is fully charged.
The information on this page applies to the following models:
QP4631/65 , QP6542/15 . Frequently Asked Questions
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