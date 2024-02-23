Download and install the Philips OneBlade app on your iOS or Android mobile device to get started. For details of the app, check the packaging of your OneBlade (look out for the App and Google Play store logos!) Make sure that Bluetooth is enabled on your mobile device, then open the app. Follow the instructions provided in the app to connect your OneBlade. The light ring on the handle will flash blue while the connection is being established, then light up blue continuously when the connection is successful.

this information is only relevant for users of the Philips OneBlade 360 with connectivity. To find out if this applies to your model, please look for the Bluetooth® logo on the packaging or user manual. If your OneBlade model does not have connectivity, you can still add it to your Philips OneBlade app profile to unlock features such as blade status tracking.Users of Bluetooth-enabled OneBlade models are invited to connect to the Philips OneBlade app to unlock extra features, tips, tricks and other useful information.