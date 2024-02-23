Users of Bluetooth-enabled OneBlade models are invited to connect to the Philips OneBlade app to unlock extra features, tips, tricks and other useful information.
- Download and install the Philips OneBlade app on your iOS or Android mobile device to get started. For details of the app, check the packaging of your OneBlade (look out for the App and Google Play store logos!)
- Make sure that Bluetooth is enabled on your mobile device, then open the app.
- Follow the instructions provided in the app to connect your OneBlade.
- The light ring on the handle will flash blue while the connection is being established, then light up blue continuously when the connection is successful.