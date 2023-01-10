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    Philips Support

    Can I use my Philips OneBlade while it is connected to the power outlet?

    Published on 10 January 2023
    For safety reasons, the OneBlade is designed to only operate while cordless. This is because your OneBlade can be used for both wet and dry shaving. Using your OneBlade near water while connected to electricity can be very dangerous. To avoid any risks, the device does not work while it is connected to a power outlet.

    Keep in mind that the Philips HQ87 adapter for OneBlade is splashproof. Meaning the device can be exposed to a splash of water, however the device cannot be subject to direct contact with water for an extended amount of time.  Hence, while charging your OneBlade ensure that you keep the device and its adapter away from water or any wet surfaces.
     

    For cordless use only

    For safety reasons, the OneBlade is designed to only work cordless. 

    This is because the Philips OneBlade can be used for both wet and dry shaving. Using it with water while connected to electricity can be very dangerous. To avoid any risks, the appliance does not work while it is connected to a power outlet. 

    Also keep in mind that the adapter for OneBlade is splashproof. Hence, while charging your OneBlade, make sure that you keep it and its adapter away from water or any wet surface. Additionally, if your OneBlade is equipped with a charging port cover, please ensure that the cover is firmly closed before getting the handle wet.
    Using Philips OneBlade corded

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