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    Philips Support

    When should I replace the blade in my Philips OneBlade?

    Published on 18 August 2025

    Check the wear indicator on your OneBlade to determine when to replace the blade. When the replacement symbol is clearly visible, it's time to change the blade. Each blade should last approximately four months on average, but this may differ depending on your routine.

    Alternatively, you can also track the condition of your blade in the Philips OneBlade app.

    Tip: OneBlade Intimate blades may differ from the guidance below, because the Skin Protector may prevent the replacement symbol from becoming visible. Each blade is designed to last approximately four months, but this will differ based on your routine and you should replace the blade if you notice decreased performance during this time. 

    Replacement indicator

    Your OneBlade is equipped with a blade-wear indicator that will gradually become visible. An arrow symbol will slowly appear on the blade as you use it. When this symbol (shown on the right in the image below) is clearly visible, it's time to change your blade.

    For some older blades, a green bar (shown on the left in the image below) will become visible instead of the arrow symbol.

    For optimal performance, Philips recommends replacing your blade once every four months.

    Please visit our online shop to buy new blades for your OneBlade.

    OneBlade Replacement Indicator

    Philips OneBlade app

    In addition to checking the wear indicator, you can track your blade's condition by downloading the Philips OneBlade app. Based on your routine, the app will let you know when it's time to think about replacing your blade.

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