    Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?

    Published on 03 March 2026
    The estimated charging time for your product is based on charging with a 5 V, equal to or higher than 1 A, USB adapter. Most USB adapters will provide sufficient power to charge the product within the specified time. If an adapter with a lower power rating is used, charging can take longer.

    To ensure the correct charging time, we recommend using a 5 V, 1 A USB adapter.

    Don't have one? You can obtain a suitable adapter from Philips (for example, the HQ87 IPX4 USB adapter) via www.philips.com/support.

