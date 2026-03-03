Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Published on 03 March 2026
The estimated charging time for your product is based on charging with a 5 V, equal to or higher than 1 A, USB adapter. Most USB adapters will provide sufficient power to charge the product within the specified time. If an adapter with a lower power rating is used, charging can take longer.
To ensure the correct charging time, we recommend using a 5 V, 1 A USB adapter.
Don't have one? You can obtain a suitable adapter from Philips (for example, the HQ87 IPX4 USB adapter) via www.philips.com/support.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.