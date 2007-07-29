Philips Avent Nipple Protector
Helping you to breastfeed longer
Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protect sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding.
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Suggested retail price: $14.95
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Philips Avent Nipple Protector
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Show {amount} more products Show less Helping you to breastfeed longer Breast care, protects sore nipples Protect sore nipples during breastfeeding
Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.
Easy latch on for your baby
Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.
Made with odorless, taste free, ultra-fine silicone
The Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odorless, tastless ultra-fine silicone.
Shaped to allow skin contact with baby
Your baby can still feel and smell your skin and continue to stimulate your milk supply while suckling, and will return easily to the breast once your nipples are healed.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Design
Allows baby to feel your skin
Yes Allows baby to smell your skin
Yes
Weight and dimensions
Diameter
15
mm
Country of origin
United Kingdom
Yes
Material
Nipple protector
What is included
Small Nipple Protector
2
pcs
Ease of use
Heal when still breast feeding
Yes
Functions
Easy latch on
Ultra fine silicone
Development stages
Stage
0-6 months
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This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the contents entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and / or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.
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