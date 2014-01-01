Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

     
    With the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected,sensors send your brushing data to the Sonicare app via Bluetooth, providing you personalized coaching and feedbackfor a complete clean.
    Pink Edition

    Whiter, healthier teeth from our most
    elegant Philips Sonicare ever.

    See other colors:
    purple-brush
    white-brush
    black-brush
    rose-brush
    Philips shop price
    Suggested retail price: $369.00

      Specifications

      • Specifications

        Modes
        Modes
        Clean
        • For exceptional everyday clean
        Gum Care
        • Gently massages gums
        Polish
        • Brighten and polish your teeth
        Sensitive
        • Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
        White
        • Removes surface stains
        Items included
        Items included
        Handle
        • 1 DiamondClean
        Brush heads
        • 1 DiamondClean compact
        • 1 DiamondClean standard
        Glass charger
        • 1
        Travel case
        • USB travel charger
        Design and finishing
        Design and finishing
        Color
        • Pink
        Cleaning performance
        Cleaning performance
        Speed
        • Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Performance
        • Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        • Maintains gum health
        Whitening benefits
        • Whitens teeth 2X better*
        Timer
        • SmarTimer and Quadpacer
        Ease of use
        Ease of use
        Brush head system
        • Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        • Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery indicator
        • Illuminated icon indicates battery life
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        Display
        • Illuminated display
        Technical specifications
        Technical specifications
        Battery
        • Rechargeable
        Battery type
        • Lithium ION
        Operating time (full to empty)
        • Up to 3 weeks**
        Power
        Power
        Voltage
        • 100-240 V, 50-60 Hz
        Service
        Service
        Warranty
        • 2-year limited warranty

