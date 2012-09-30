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    • Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      Viva Collection Airfryer

      HD9904/00

      Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      Philips Airfryer maximizes cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

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      Viva Collection Airfryer

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      Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

      Airfryer accessory

      • Double layer accessory
      • Suitable for VIVA Airfryers
      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

      Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

      Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

      The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

      The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

      The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods such as burger.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product Compatibility

        Compatible with
        HD9100, HD9742, HD9741, HD9743, HD9216, HD9217, HD9250, HD9251, HD9220, HD9230, HD9621, HD9628, HD9721, HD9722, HD9723, HD9728, HD9641, HD9642

      • General specifications

        Non-stick coating
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Materials
        Plated steel

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