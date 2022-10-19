Search terms

    Natural response nipple banner
    reviews

    Avent Natural Response Nipple

    Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

    This product is discontinued
    A nipple that works like a breast

    Our new Natural Response Nipple lets milk flow only when baby actively drinks. So they can drink, swallow, and breathe — just like breastfeeding.

    Standard Product Photograph Product detail photograph Product detail photograph

    *NEW* Natural Response

    Works with your baby's natural rhythm

    Baby drinks, swallows and breathes using their natural rhythm, like on a breast. New Natural Response Nipples are different from free-flow nipples. Like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

    Flow rate

    Do I need a different nipple?

    If you have tried the same nipple a few times with little or no success, it may mean your baby needs a different nipple flow. The flow of milk is linked to how enthusiastically or steadily they drink as they develop, regardless of age.

    How to choose

    Follow your baby's lead

    Does your baby seem frustrated or fall asleep during feeds? Try a higher flow rate. Is your baby gulping or milk leaking from their mouth? A lower flow rate may help.

    User guide Product sheet
    Feature Image

    Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

    The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

    Feature image

    Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

    The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

    Feature Image

    Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    Feature Image

    No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

    The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

    Feature Image

    Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free* material.

    Still available

    Still available

    Our new Natural Response Nipple is improved to work like a breast, not just feel like it. However, if you prefer, the original version of our Natural Nipple is also still available.

    video banner

    Flow rate

    How to choose the right nipple

    Your baby feeds with their own unique rhythm. Follow their cues to find the right flow rate.

    Read more about infant feeding

    Reviews

    Disclaimers

    * 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

