2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
To find out which Philips Avent baby bottles and teats are compatible with each other, please refer to the information below.
In the 4 sections below, you will find everything you need to know about the compatibility of the Philips Avent:
Natural and Natural Response
Natural glass
Anti-colic
AirFree vent.
Each section shows a different combination of items, along with a tick or cross to indicate whether that combination is compatible.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY962/02, SCY900/01, SCY900/02. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
Are my Philips Avent bottle-feeding products mutually compatible?
Is this product recyclable?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
Can I use Natural Response teat with the original Natural bottle?
Can I use the Natural Response teat without the AirFree Vent?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
What are the benefits of the Natural Response teat?