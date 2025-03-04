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    Philips Support

    Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?

    Published on 04 March 2025

    The Natural Response teats behave more like a breast so your baby can drink, swallow milk and breathe using their natural rhythm and drinking style. Milk only flows from the teat when your baby actively drinks. Babies who are used to free-flow bottles will need to adapt to the new drinking style and will need some time to switch to the Natural Response teat.

    Most babies are sensitive to change, so adjusting to a new way of feeding may take a few attempts. When introducing a new bottle to your little one, feed them when they are relaxed and not hungry. If you have attempted to feed a few times with no success, it could be a sign that your baby needs a different teat with another flow rate.

    Finding the right teat is important:

    If your newborn baby is consistently not taking enough milk throughout the feeding sessions or has complications in getting milk, switch to a teat with a higher flow rate. When your baby is still not taking any milk from the bottle, we recommend switching to a free-flow bottle, such as our original Natural 60 ml (2 oz) bottle or Natural T0 teat for an easier flow. (This bottle is currently available only in North America and Western Europe.)

    If persistent feeding issues occur, consult a healthcare professional.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD878/11 , SCY940/01 , SCY940/02 , SCY943/01 , SCY943/02 , SCD837/12 , SCY670/02 , SCY673/01 , SCY673/81 , SCY673/82 , SCY900/01 , SCY900/02 , SCY903/01 , SCY903/02 , SCY903/66 , SCY903/67 , SCY906/01 , SCY906/02 , SCY930/01 , SCY933/01 , SCY961/02 , SCY962/02 , SCY963/02 , SCY964/02 , SCY965/02 , SCD657/11 , SCY966/12 , SCD837/11 , SCD838/11 , SCD838/12 , SCF263/61 , SCY670/01 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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