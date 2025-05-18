2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Milk typically flows effortlessly in the original Natural teat, Anti-colic teat or a traditional bottle. Therefore, a higher teat flow rate is recommended when switching to the Natural Response teat.
Allow your baby to become familiar with the new teat. Observe your little one's cues to check if the teat needs to be changed. The table below provides Natural Response teat flow recommendations on where to begin. Watch the video below to learn more about baby cues while feeding.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD878/11, SCY940/02, SCY940/01. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use training handles on the glass Natural bottles?
Can my baby handle the glass bottle?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Why do I see two different Philips Avent glass baby bottles?
What are the benefits of glass bottles?