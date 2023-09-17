2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD878/11, SCD837/12, SCD838/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use training handles on the glass Natural bottles?
Can my baby handle the glass bottle?
Why does my baby refuse the Natural Response teat?
Can I feed my baby thick food with the Natural Response teat?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Which Natural Response teat suits my baby best?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
How can I tell the difference between Natural and Natural Response teats?
How do I use the AirFree vent with the Avent Natural Response bottle?
Why do I see two different Philips Avent glass baby bottles?
What are the benefits of glass bottles?