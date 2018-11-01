We have updated the flow rate navigation for our Natural Response bottles and teats. Find out more
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    • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Philips Avent Natural teat

      SCF042/27

      Overall rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our ultra soft teat with flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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      Suggested retail price: $11.95

      Philips Avent Natural teat

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      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Extra soft and flexible teat

      • 2 pieces
      • Slow flow
      • 1m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

      Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

      The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      Teats with different flow rates available

      Teats with different flow rates available

      The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Ultra soft, slow flow teat
        2  pcs

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Yes
        Latch on
        • Natural latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        Teat
        Unique comfort petals, Ultra soft and flexible teat

      • Development stages

        Stage
        1m+

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      • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

      Payment

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