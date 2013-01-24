Home
    Philips Avent

    Natural teat

    SCF042/27
    Avent
    Avent
    Easy to combine with breastfeeding
      Philips Avent Natural teat

      SCF042/27
      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Our ultra soft teat with flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Philips Avent Natural teat

      Philips Avent Natural teat

        Easy to combine with breastfeeding

        Extra soft and flexible teat

        • 2 pieces
        • Slow flow
        • 1m+
        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

        The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

        Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

        The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

        Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

        Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

        Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

        Teats with different flow rates available

        Teats with different flow rates available

        The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

        Technical Specifications

        • Material

          Teat
          • Silicone
          • BPA free*

        • What is included

          Ultra soft, slow flow teat
          2  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          1m+

        • Functions

          Latch on
          • Natural latch on
          • Easy combine breast and bottle
          Teat
          Unique comfort petals, Ultra soft and flexible teat
          Anti-colic valve
          Yes

