When the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean is placed on the charger, the battery light will flash green based on the current battery level: * If 1 LED light is flashing: Battery is low * If 2 LED lights are flashing: Battery is half full * If 3 LED lights are flashing: Battery is full. When the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean is removed from the charger, the battery light(s) on the bottom of the handle will indicate the status of the battery: * If you see 3 solid green lights: Battery is full * If you see 2 solid green lights: Battery is half full * If you see 1 solid green light: Battery is low * If you see 1 flashing amber light and hear 5 beeping sounds: Battery is empty