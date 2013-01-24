Home
      hydration bottle masthead

      GoZero™ hydration bottle

      Go Pure, Go Hydrated, Go Anywhere!

      Discover more

      Our favourite

      smart bottle banner

      GoZero™ Smart bottle

      Power your go with the power of light.
      Explore more
      water anywhere banner

      Fresh drinking water anywhere


      Make water from multiple sources drinkable with the touch of a button.
      self cleaning banner

      A self-cleaning smart bottle

      Equipped with a UV-C LED technology to eliminate up to 99.999% bacteria and 99.9% viruses* from your water.
      *Independently tested under laboratory conditions
      battery life banner

      Up to 30-day battery life

      Easily recharge with USB magnetic connection.
      double wall banner

      Double-wall insulated


      Keeps cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.
      powder coated banner

      Powder coated

      Sweat-free, durable, dishwasher-safe*

      *Excluding the cap
      18/8
      18/8 food grade stainless steel
      BPA
      BPA-free
      active bottle banner

      GoZero™ Active bottle

      One bottle.

      Two filters.

      Endless possibilities.
      Discover more
      complete solution banner

      A complete water-to-go solution


      With an innovative reusable water bottle designed to work with two interchangeable filters.
      fitness filter banner

      Fitness filter
      Removes impurities from tap water


      Reduces lead, pesticides and up to 99% chlorine from tap water.
      adventure filter banner

      Adventure filter
      Cleanses water from fresh water sources


      Eliminates up to 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and protozoan cysts* from fresh water sources.**

      *Tested by SGS under laboratory conditions

      **It does not include seawater
      health first banner

      Health-first


      Free of harmful chemicals such as BPA.

      The only thing you consume is clean drinking water.
      good for environment banner

      Good for the environment


      Lower your carbon footprint and help contribute to a healthier planet by reducing the use of disposable bottles.

      More from Philips Water Solutions

