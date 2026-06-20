2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
AWP2788YL/79
Available in
Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!
Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle!
20oz/590ml
UV sterilization
Stainless steel, insulated
Sunshine yellow
A clean and odor-free bottle, thanks to the UV-C LED technology which prevents smell from growing by destroying the DNA of odor-causing bacteria. It's also a portable water purification device and perfect for outdoors and traveling - it provides safe drinking water by eliminating up to 99.999% of waterborne pathogens.*
The UV-C LED light automatically activates every 2 hours to keep your bottle clean and water fresh.
The battery lasts for up to 1 month, and can easily be recharged with the magnetic USB cable.
Awards
3.7
of 5
49
Reviews
mike g 45
20/06/2026
Australia
Chargeing cable
love this product ,but lost chargeing cable and can't find a replacement.
Pros
keeps water cold and safe to drink
Cons
product discontinued
This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)
Date of Use 2023-03-07
This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)
Date of Use 2023-03-07
jessicawonderlandx
23/01/2023
Australia
Part of promotion
Love this!
This bottle is genius! Keeps water clean and cold so the water is always nice tasting. My only issue is the charger is a pain in the bum lol other then that great innovative product would definitely recommend
This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BL Smart UV-C LED purification bottle
This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BL Smart UV-C LED purification bottle
elises47
18/01/2023
Australia
Part of promotion
Lov
Keeps water cold had it with me all day at the beach and in the car and by the end it the day it was still cold and refreshing
This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)
This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)
Independently tested under laboratory conditions. Up to 99.999% of bacteria, and up to 99.9% of viruses.