  • 2yrs warranty

  • 30 day free returns

  • 2-7days delivery

  • Free Delivery on orders over $100

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Descaling

      How to Descale Your Garment Steamer

      descale steam generators
      descale steam irons
      descale garment steamers

      Steam generators

      Steam irons

      Garment steamers

      How to Descale Your Garment Steamer

      descale steam generators

      Steam generators

      descale steam irons

      Steam irons

      descale garment steamers

      Garment steamers

      Select your garment steamer

      Which garment steamer do I have?
      FAQs
      Contact Us
      product type number

      You can find the product name on the box of your garment steamer

       

      It is very easy to find the name of your garment steamer. Just check the product box, it is written there such as StyleTouch Pure, EasyTouch Plus, Steam & Go etc.

      Why descale a garment steamer?

      Over time, garment steamers can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify, if not cleaned away. Regular descaling prevents problems such as white/brown stains on your clothes, brown water and leaking. Cleaning your garment steamer regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your garment steamers. Learn how to descale your garment steamer with the different cleaning options below.

      How to clean your garment steamers

      Auto De-calc function

      ProTouch (GC610, GC612) | ProTouch 2-in-1 (GC617, GC618)

      Your garment steamer automatically descales thanks to innovative PureSteam technology, so you don't have to do anything or take any precautions. Just go ahead and steam as much as you like with ordinary tap water.

      How to use the Auto De-calc function

      Watch now

      Quick Calc Release function

      StyleTouch Pure (GC440, GC442)

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction

      With regular use, your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month — and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.

       

      1. Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour). 
      2. Remove the cover marked "De-Calc".
      3. Hold over the sink, remove the rubber stopper and shake gently to empty water and scale.
      4. Place the stopper and cover back.

        Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents or other chemicals into the garment steamer.

      How to Use Quick Calc Release function on Philips Garment Steamers

      Watch now

      Basic Rinse function 

      DailyTouch (GC502, GC503, GC504, GC506)

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      1. Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour). 
      2. When cool, dismantle the pole, disconnect the steam hose and remove the water tank.
      3. Pour the water out of the base unit into the sink and shake gently. 
      4. Fill the water tank and place it back. Wait 10 seconds. Shake. Empty. Repeat several times. 

      How to Basic Rinse Philips Garment Steamers

      Watch now

      Easy Rinse de-calc function 

      ClearTouch (GC532, GC 534, GC536) | ClearTouch Air (GC560, GC562, GC565, GC568) | ClearTouch Essence (GC535, GC537) | EasyTouch (GC499, GC500, GC507, GC508, GC509) | EasyTouch Plus (GC513, GC514, GC517, GC518, GC523, GC524, GC527 )

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      1. Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour). 
      2. Make sure the water level is above the MIN mark. Hold the steamer over a receptacle or drain. 
      3. Turn the DE-CALC knob counter-clockwise to remove. Allow the water and scale to drain out. 
      4. When empty, place the DE-CALC knob back and turn clockwise to lock. 

      How to use Easy Rinse De-Calc function

      Watch now

      Auto Clean function 

      CompactTouch (GC410, GC420, GC430)

      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction
      instruction

      With regular use, your garment steamer should be descaled every 2 weeks.

       

      1. Fill the water tank and plug in the steamer near a sink.
      2. Point the steamer head into the sink. Press and hold the AUTO CLEAN button for 2 seconds.
      3. Wait 2 minutes until the steamer shuts off and the AUTO CLEAN light goes out.

      How to Use Auto Clean function

      Watch now

      Frequently Asked Questions about Philips Garment Steamers

      Should I use demineralized or ironing water to prevent limestone in my garment steamer?

      We recommend using demineralized water for all Philips garment steamers: it prevents limestone build up in the appliance.
       

      Please never use ironing or perfumed water in your Philips garment steamer. By using these, your steamer gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.
      I’m not sure what garment steamer model I have and which descaling routine should I use

      When you are not sure what descaling routine you should use, you can always find the correct instructions in the user manual. Please keep in mind that not all garment steamers have a descaling function.

      If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your appliance model number on your steamer (should look like GCXXX). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care

      Contact us

      For any questions or queries about your Philips Garment Care products


      Our Consumer Care team is always here to support and help you.

       

      Call us: 1300 363 391  

       

      Mondays to Saturdays: 7:00 am - 7:00 pm EST
      Chat now
      Email

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Explore Philips range of ironing appliances

      Steam Irons
      Handheld Garment Steamers
      Steam Generator Iron

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      PayPal - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations