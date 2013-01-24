Over time, garment steamers can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify, if not cleaned away. Regular descaling prevents problems such as white/brown stains on your clothes, brown water and leaking. Cleaning your garment steamer regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your garment steamers. Learn how to descale your garment steamer with the different cleaning options below.