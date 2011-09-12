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    • Comfortable through the night Comfortable through the night Comfortable through the night

      Philips Avent Disposable breast pads

      SCF253/20

      Comfortable through the night

      Unique Philips Avent breast pads SCF253/20 specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable while sleeping.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $8.95

      Philips Avent Disposable breast pads

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      Comfortable through the night

      Breast pads for night time

      • 20 night pads
      Overnight protection

      Overnight protection

      The Philips Avent breast pads have wider shape and thicker core for added absorbency. Double adhesive strips to secure the pad in place.

      All-round leakage barrier

      All-round leakage barrier

      Designed for extra protection when lying down.

      Ultra dry

      Ultra dry

      The Philips Avent breast pads have multiple layers for super absorbancy.

      Silky soft feel

      Silky soft feel

      Silky soft topsheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.

      Developed with breastfeeding expert

      Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

      Hygienic

      Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions & weight

        Dimensions
        140x140x100  mm

      • Silky soft feel

        Silky soft topsheet
        • Breathable natural material
        • Dermatologically tested

      • Design

        Discreet contoured shape
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Material

        Breast pads
        • Dermatologically tested
        • Natural materials

      • What is included

        Disposable day breast pads
        2  pcs
        Disposable night breast pads
        20  pcs

      • Functions

        Ultra dry
        • Multi layers
        • One-way top

      • Maximum comfort

        Anti-slip
        Adhesive tape

      Badge-D2C

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